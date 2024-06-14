The Black Dahlia Murder announce first new album since Trevor Strnad's passing, share “Aftermath”

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first new album since the 2022 passing of lead vocalist Trevor Strnad. The album is called Servitude and features founding guitarist Brian Eschbach on lead vocals. It will be out on September 27 via Metal Blade Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Aftermath” which was directed by David Brodsky. The Black Dahlia Murder released Verminous in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.