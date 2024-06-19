Bad Religion announce North American tour dates

by Tours

Bad Religion have announced North American tour dates for the fall. Tickets go on sale on June 21. Bad Religion will be touring Europe starting later this month and released their album Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep. 17Stroudsburg, PASherman Theater
Sep. 18Huntington, NYThe Paramount
Sep. 20Portland, MEState Theater
Sep. 21Québec, QCQuebec City Old Port Agora
Sep. 23Montreal, QCMTELUS
Sep. 24Toronto, ONThe Danforth Music Hall
Sep. 25Buffalo, NYBuffalo RiverWorks
Sep. 27North Myrtle Beach, SCHouse of Blues
Sep. 28Richmond, VAThe National
Oct. 1Huntsville, ALVon Braun Center
Oct. 2Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
Oct. 4Little Rock, ARThe Hall
Oct. 5Oklahoma City, OKDiamond Ballroom
Oct. 6Kansas City, MOUptown Theater
Oct. 8Davenport, IACapitol Theatre
Oct. 9Sioux Falls, SDThe District
Oct. 12Edmonton, ABMidway
Oct. 14Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroom
Oct. 15Seattle, WAThe Showbox
Oct. 16Spokane, WAKnitting Factory Concert House
Oct. 18Portland, ORMcMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 19Wheatland, CAHard Rock Live