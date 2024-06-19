Bad Religion have announced North American tour dates for the fall. Tickets go on sale on June 21. Bad Religion will be touring Europe starting later this month and released their album Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep. 17
|Stroudsburg, PA
|Sherman Theater
|Sep. 18
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|Sep. 20
|Portland, ME
|State Theater
|Sep. 21
|Québec, QC
|Quebec City Old Port Agora
|Sep. 23
|Montreal, QC
|MTELUS
|Sep. 24
|Toronto, ON
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Sep. 25
|Buffalo, NY
|Buffalo RiverWorks
|Sep. 27
|North Myrtle Beach, SC
|House of Blues
|Sep. 28
|Richmond, VA
|The National
|Oct. 1
|Huntsville, AL
|Von Braun Center
|Oct. 2
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|Oct. 4
|Little Rock, AR
|The Hall
|Oct. 5
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oct. 6
|Kansas City, MO
|Uptown Theater
|Oct. 8
|Davenport, IA
|Capitol Theatre
|Oct. 9
|Sioux Falls, SD
|The District
|Oct. 12
|Edmonton, AB
|Midway
|Oct. 14
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|Oct. 15
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|Oct. 16
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory Concert House
|Oct. 18
|Portland, OR
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|Oct. 19
|Wheatland, CA
|Hard Rock Live