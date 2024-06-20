SPEED have released a video for their new song “DON’T NEED”. The video was created by the band along with Jack Rudder and Thomas Elliott and features footage shot by Pablo Barnes, Darryl Carulli, Dan Gerada, Candace Krieger, Palesights, 510 Media, Xavier Podreka, Hugh Rochester, Christopher Roese, and Hyperview Production. The song is off SPEED’s upcoming album ONLY ONE MODE which will be out on July 12 via Last Ride and Flatspot Records. SPEED released their EP Gang Called Speed in 2022. Check out the video below.