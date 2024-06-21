Laura Jane Grace and The Mississippi Medicals: “All Fucked Out”

by Em Moore
Laura Jane Grace and The Mississippi Medicals (Mikey Erg, Matt Patton, and Paris Campbell Grace) have released their debut single. It is called “All Fucked Out” and features artwork by Christopher Norris. The song is available digitally now. Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals will be releasing their debut EP soon and will be touring the US with Catbite and Taylor Hollingsworth starting in September. If you’re watching on YouTube, even though the video just features harmless album art, you’ll need to sign in as it is deemed age-restricted because the word “fuck” appears in the title. Check out the song below.