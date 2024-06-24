Hot Mulligan have released a video for their new song “End Eric Sparrow and the Life of Him”. The video was directed by Michael Herrick. The song is a standalone single and is available now via Wax Bodega. This is their second single so far this year. Hot Mulligan released their album Why Would I Watch in 2023. Check out the video below.
Hot Mulligan: “End Eric Sparrow and the Life of Him”
