Rise Against has announced the openers for their upcoming North American tour. L.S. Dunes, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Spiritual Cramp will be joining them on select dates. Rise Against released their album Nowhere Generation in 2021. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|10/14
|Denver, CO
|The Fillmore
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|10/16
|St. Louis MO
|The Pageant
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|10/18
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|w/Microwave, Spiritual Cramp
|10/19
|Detroit, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|w/Microwave, Spiritual Cramp
|10/20
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora
|w/Microwave, Spiritual Cramp
|10/22
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount Theater
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|10/23
|Portland, ME
|State Theatre
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|10/24
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|10/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|10/27
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|10/28
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|10/30
|Richmond, VA
|The National
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|11/1
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|House of Blues
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|11/2
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Live
|w/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
|11/4
|Atlanta, GA
|The Tabernacle
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/5
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/7
|Tulsa, OK
|Cain’s Ballroom
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/8
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/9
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/11
|Albuquerque, NM
|Revel Entertainment Center
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/13
|Boise, ID
|Revolution
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/15
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/16
|Vancouver, BC
|Harbour
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/17
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/19
|Berkeley, CA
|UC Theatre - Berkeley
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/20
|Anaheim, CA
|HOB
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
|11/22
|Del Mar, CA
|The Sound
|w/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings