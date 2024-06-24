L.S. Dunes, Microwave, Spiritual Cramp, Cloud Nothings added to upcoming Rise Against tour

L.S. Dunes, Microwave, Spiritual Cramp, Cloud Nothings added to upcoming Rise Against tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Rise Against has announced the openers for their upcoming North American tour. L.S. Dunes, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Spiritual Cramp will be joining them on select dates. Rise Against released their album Nowhere Generation in 2021. Check out the updated dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
10/14Denver, COThe Fillmorew/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
10/16St. Louis MOThe Pageantw/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
10/18Chicago, ILThe Salt Shedw/Microwave, Spiritual Cramp
10/19Detroit, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatrew/Microwave, Spiritual Cramp
10/20Cleveland, OHAgoraw/Microwave, Spiritual Cramp
10/22Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount Theaterw/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
10/23Portland, MEState Theatrew/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
10/24Boston, MARoadrunnerw/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
10/26Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hallw/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
10/27Washington, DC9:30 Clubw/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
10/28Washington, DC9:30 Clubw/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
10/30Richmond, VAThe Nationalw/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
11/1Lake Buena Vista, FLHouse of Bluesw/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
﻿11/2St. Petersburg, FLJannus Livew/L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp
11/4Atlanta, GAThe Tabernaclew/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/5Nashville, TNMarathon Music Worksw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/7Tulsa, OKCain’s Ballroomw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/8Dallas, TXHouse of Bluesw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/9Austin, TXStubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheaterw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/11Albuquerque, NMRevel Entertainment Centerw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/13Boise, IDRevolutionw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/15Portland, ORRoseland Theaterw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/16Vancouver, BCHarbourw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/17Seattle, WAShowbox SoDow/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/19Berkeley, CAUC Theatre - Berkeleyw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/20Anaheim, CAHOBw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings
11/22Del Mar, CAThe Soundw/L.S. Dunes, Cloud Nothings