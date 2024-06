Videos 20 hours ago by Em Moore

London, Ontario-based rockers Rose Cora Perry and The Truth Untold have released a video for their new song “The Cure”. The video was directed by Rose Cora Perry and Emanuel Benyamin. The song is available digitally now via HER Records Inc. Rose Cora Perry and the Truth Untold released their single “Not My Time” in 2022 and their EP Other Side of the Story in 2019. Check out the video below.