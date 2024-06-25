X announce final album, share “Big Black X” video

Earlier this month X put 500 test pressings of a new record online and today the band has announced that they will be releasing what they say is their final album. The album is called Smoke and Fiction and will be out on August 2 via Fat Possum Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Big Black X” which was created by Shane McKenzie and Gilbert Trejo with additional stills provided by Ed Colver.The band has also announced farewell tour dates for the US. X released their album Alphabetland in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.