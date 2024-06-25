X announce final album, share “Big Black X” video

by Em Moore
Earlier this month X put 500 test pressings of a new record online and today the band has announced that they will be releasing what they say is their final album. The album is called Smoke and Fiction and will be out on August 2 via Fat Possum Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Big Black X” which was created by Shane McKenzie and Gilbert Trejo with additional stills provided by Ed Colver.The band has also announced farewell tour dates for the US. X released their album Alphabetland in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Smoke and Fiction Tracklist
Ruby Church
Sweet Til The Bitter End
The Way It Is
Flipside
Big Black X
Smoke & Fiction
Struggle
Winding Up the Time
Face in the Moon
Baby & All
|Date
|City
|Venue
|6/24
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Troubadour (SOLD OUT)
|7/6
|Kansas City, MO
|The Uptown
|7/7
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|7/9
|St. Louis, MO
|Del Mar Hall
|7/10
|Milwaukee, WI
|Turner Hall
|7/12
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Varsity
|7/13
|Chicago, IL
|Square Roots Festival
|7/14
|Chicago, IL
|Fitzgerald’s (SOLD OUT)
|7/16
|Detroit, MI
|The Masonic
|7/17
|Kent, OH
|The Kent Stage
|7/19
|Indianapolis, IN
|The Vogue
|7/25
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent
|7/26
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent
|7/28
|Costa Mesa, CA
|Pacific Amphitheatre
|7/30
|Solana Beach, CA
|Belly Up
|8/19
|Menlo Park, CA
|The Guild Theatre
|8/20
|Menlo Park, CA
|The Guild Theatre
|8/22
|Boise, ID
|Knitting Factory
|8/23
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory
|8/25
|Portland, OR
|The Aladdin
|8/28
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|8/30
|Denver, CO
|The Summit
|9/01
|Albuquerque, NM
|The El Rey
|9/22
|Derry, NH
|Tupelo Music Hall
|9/23
|Boston, MA
|The Wilbur
|9/25
|Albany, NY
|Empire Live
|9/26
|Rochester, NY
|Water Street Music Hall
|9/27
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jergel’s
|9/28
|Falls Church, CA
|The State Theatre
|9/30
|Philadelphia, PA
|Keswick Theater
|10/1
|Patchogue, NY
|Patchogue, Theatre
|10/2
|Norwalk, CT
|District Music Hall
|10/4
|New York, NY
|Town Hall
|10/5
|Middletown, CT
|Harbor Park
|10/18
|Austin, TX
|The Paramount
|10/19
|San Antonio, TX
|Empire Live
|10/21
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|10/22
|Dallas, TX
|Granada Theater
|10/24
|Memphis, TN
|Minglewood Hall
|10/25
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl
|10/26
|Birmingham, AL
|Iron City
|10/29
|Charlotte, NC
|The Neighborhood Theatre
|10/30
|Columbia, SC
|The Senate