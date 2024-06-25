X announce final album, share “Big Black X” video

Earlier this month X put 500 test pressings of a new record online and today the band has announced that they will be releasing what they say is their final album. The album is called Smoke and Fiction and will be out on August 2 via Fat Possum Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Big Black X” which was created by Shane McKenzie and Gilbert Trejo with additional stills provided by Ed Colver.The band has also announced farewell tour dates for the US. X released their album Alphabetland in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Smoke and Fiction Tracklist

Ruby Church

Sweet Til The Bitter End

The Way It Is

Flipside

Big Black X

Smoke & Fiction

Struggle

Winding Up the Time

Face in the Moon

Baby & All

DateCityVenue
6/24Los Angeles, CAThe Troubadour (SOLD OUT)
7/6Kansas City, MOThe Uptown
7/7Omaha, NEThe Waiting Room
7/9St. Louis, MODel Mar Hall
7/10Milwaukee, WITurner Hall
7/12Minneapolis, MNThe Varsity
7/13Chicago, ILSquare Roots Festival
7/14Chicago, ILFitzgerald’s (SOLD OUT)
7/16Detroit, MIThe Masonic
7/17Kent, OHThe Kent Stage
7/19Indianapolis, INThe Vogue
7/25Los Angeles, CAThe Regent
7/26Los Angeles, CAThe Regent
7/28Costa Mesa, CAPacific Amphitheatre
7/30Solana Beach, CABelly Up
8/19Menlo Park, CAThe Guild Theatre
8/20Menlo Park, CAThe Guild Theatre
8/22Boise, IDKnitting Factory
8/23Spokane, WAKnitting Factory
8/25Portland, ORThe Aladdin
8/28Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
8/30Denver, COThe Summit
9/01Albuquerque, NMThe El Rey
9/22Derry, NHTupelo Music Hall
9/23Boston, MAThe Wilbur
9/25Albany, NYEmpire Live
9/26Rochester, NYWater Street Music Hall
9/27Pittsburgh, PAJergel’s
9/28Falls Church, CAThe State Theatre
9/30Philadelphia, PAKeswick Theater
10/1Patchogue, NYPatchogue, Theatre
10/2Norwalk, CTDistrict Music Hall
10/4New York, NYTown Hall
10/5Middletown, CTHarbor Park
10/18Austin, TXThe Paramount
10/19San Antonio, TXEmpire Live
10/21Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall
10/22Dallas, TXGranada Theater
10/24Memphis, TNMinglewood Hall
10/25Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl
10/26Birmingham, ALIron City
10/29Charlotte, NCThe Neighborhood Theatre
10/30Columbia, SCThe Senate