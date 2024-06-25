Buffalo 8 to distribute OFF!'s 'Free LSD' Movie

Film distributor Buffalo 8 has acquired the rights to distribute OFF!'s film Free LSD, the movie that accompanies the album Free LSD . The cats of the movie includes OFF!'s Keith Morris, Dimitri Coats and Autry Fulbright II, along with the late Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro, Jack Black, James Duval, Dana Gould, Barry Del Sherman, Chelsea Debo and Chloe Dykstra.

The film centers around an alternate reality Keith Morris, who works as sex shop owner and falls for a younger woman. His romantic escapades lead him to an unconventional erectile dysfunction doctor and an experimental drug. The drug’s side effects transport him to a parallel universe where he is not only OFF!’s singer but also the target of a relentless AI species bent on preventing the band from creating a consciousness-altering album.

As you likely know, OFF! is ending this year after a few goodbye shows this summer.