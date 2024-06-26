Problem Patterns have released a video for their new song “I Think You Should Leave”. The video was directed by the band and was edited by Alanah Smith. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now via Alcopop Records. Problem Patterns released their album Blouse Club in 2023. Check out the video below.
