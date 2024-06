Videos 10 hours ago by Em Moore

BRAT have released a video for their song “Truncheon”. The video was shot at edited by Jake Walker of Glass Eye Visuals. It was filmed at the Fred Hampton Free Store in New Orleans on March 23, 2024. BRAT released their album Social Grace earlier this year and spoke to lead vocalist Liz Selfish and guitarist Brenner Moate about it in March. Check out the video below.