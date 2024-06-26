Episode #652 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John regales Em with tales of seeing the Rolling Stones live before the duo dive into the news. They talk about the parking fiasco at No Values Fest, the Riot Fest lineup and new venue, Ween’s new song, Sloppy Seconds’ upcoming reissue, Days N Daze, Sublime’s first new track in 28 years, Cross Dog’s video for “Enemy”, and Fucked Up announcing a new album. Listen to the episode below!
