Omnigone have released a new track. It's called "Grief" and it's about Nick Traina, of Link 80. Omnigone frontman, Adam Davis, joined Link 80 after Traina's passing. You can see Davis' comments about the track below and you can hear the new song at Brooklyn Vegan.