Berkeley-based emo band Like Roses have released a video for their new song “Broken Things (Lie To Me)”. The video was filmed by Jason Coleman and Jeremey Smith-Batha and features practical effects by Stevie Campos-Seligman and Jason Coleman. The song is available digitally now. Like Roses released two singles in 2023 and released their EP Closure in 2018. The band will be touring the US later this month. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|7/11
|Sacramento, CA
|The Backyard (Sad Summer Fest)
|7/12
|Fresno, CA
|Full Circle (supporting Real Friends)
|7/13
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory (Sad Summer Fest)
|7/15
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Soundwell (supporting The Wonder Years)
|7/16
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom (Sad Summer Fest)
|7/17
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room (supporting The Wonder Years)
|7/19
|Milwaukee, WI
|Eagles Ballroom (Sad Summer Fest)
|7/21
|Kansas City, MO
|The Rino
|7/22
|Stillwater, OK
|District Bicycles
|7/26
|Las Vegas, NV
|Soulbelly BBQ