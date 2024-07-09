Berkeley-based emo band Like Roses have released a video for their new song “Broken Things (Lie To Me)”. The video was filmed by Jason Coleman and Jeremey Smith-Batha and features practical effects by Stevie Campos-Seligman and Jason Coleman. The song is available digitally now. Like Roses released two singles in 2023 and released their EP Closure in 2018. The band will be touring the US later this month. Check out the video and dates below.