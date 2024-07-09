Like Roses: “Broken Things (Lie To Me)”

Berkeley-based emo band Like Roses have released a video for their new song “Broken Things (Lie To Me)”. The video was filmed by Jason Coleman and Jeremey Smith-Batha and features practical effects by Stevie Campos-Seligman and Jason Coleman. The song is available digitally now. Like Roses released two singles in 2023 and released their EP Closure in 2018. The band will be touring the US later this month. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
7/11Sacramento, CAThe Backyard (Sad Summer Fest)
7/12Fresno, CAFull Circle (supporting Real Friends)
7/13Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory (Sad Summer Fest)
7/15Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell (supporting The Wonder Years)
7/16Denver, COMission Ballroom (Sad Summer Fest)
7/17Omaha, NEThe Waiting Room (supporting The Wonder Years)
7/19Milwaukee, WIEagles Ballroom (Sad Summer Fest)
7/21Kansas City, MOThe Rino
7/22Stillwater, OKDistrict Bicycles
7/26Las Vegas, NVSoulbelly BBQ