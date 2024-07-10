Jr Juggernaut has a new album coming out... here's the first single!

Hit the deck! Jr Juggernaut have a new album coming out! It's called Another Big Explosion and it finds the band expanding on their gruff, melodic punk sound. The band's Mike williamson says, "Another Big Explosion emanates from a deeply emotional state, coupled with the sheer power of rimshot-splintered drumsticks, speaker cabinets pushed to their breaking point, and an exceptionally current, fresh take on the warm and fuzzy sounds of '90s style alt-rock. Were MTV’s original incarnation of “120 Minutes” still on the air, the ten songs found on Jr. Juggernaut's latest would all be contenders for Buzz Bin video status. Most of all, Another Big Explosion unquestionably lives up to its name. From the brightly melodic and driving cuts of “Hang On” and “Lonely Boy,” to the overcast, ominous closer “Total Darkness,” everything on the album is bold and expansive, yet finely tuned for maximum guitar-drenched attack."

And today we are debuting the lead single, "Everything I touch." Williamson says, "Like a predator pausing to consider its prey, "Everything I Touch" is about acknowledging one's own negative personality traits and how they affect the ones they love, but stopping shy of making any kind of change for the better. Man is flawed, so let's dance to this fact with some chugging, catchy guitar rock. "Everything I Touch" is the first single from the upcoming album "Another Big Explosion", due out Aug 9 on Mindpower Records."

You can pick up the new album right here! and you can snatch up some cool gear here and you can see the new track below, right now!