14 minutes ago by Em Moore

Skullpresser, the band made up of members of Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years, One Dead, Three Wounded, and Birthday Boy, have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Positions of Power and will be out on September 6 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released a video for the title track. Skullpresser released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.