Skullpresser, the band made up of members of Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years, One Dead, Three Wounded, and Birthday Boy, have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Positions of Power and will be out on September 6 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released a video for the title track. Skullpresser released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.