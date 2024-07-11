The Get Up Kids to reissue 'Something To Write Home About'

The Get Up Kids have announced that they will be reissuing their album Something To Write Home About to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The reissue has been remastered and the deluxe edition comes with a second album made up of previously unreleased and rare demos from the recording session of the album. A 28-page full-colour booklet is also a part of the reissue. It will be out digitally on August 23 and out physically on September 20 via Polyvinyl Records.

The band has released a demo of their song “Holiday” along with a video for the album version of that song that was directed by Shawn Brackbill and features old tour footage. The Get Up Kids will be touring the US and Canada starting in August where they will be playing the album in full. The band released Problems in 2019. Check out the video and demo below.