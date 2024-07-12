Calgary-based hardcore band Trench have released a video for their new song “Dust to Bone” which features City and Colour. The video was directed by Jake Braben. The song is off their upcoming album Between Inverted Worlds which will be out on August 16 via New Damage Records. Trench released their album Blossom in 2020. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryVideos: Omnigone: "Her Story"
Next StoryFestivals & Events: Mustard Plug, Sonic Boom Six, Omnigone, more to play Level Up Fest 6
Trench: "Dust to Bone" (ft. City and Colour)
Hot Water Music: "After The Impossible" (ft. City and Colour)
City and Colour to release new album, shares new song "Underground"
City And Colour (Australia)
City and Colour reschedule Canadian show dates
Chastity releases new song with City and Colour
City and Colour (US and Canada)
City and Colour to release EP
City and Colour cancel all 2020 shows
City and Colour announce recheduled tour dates