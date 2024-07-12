Virginian music festival LTC Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Drug Church, Fleshwater, Modern Color, Anxious, Soul Blind, Keep, PONY, Milly, Praise, Dazy, Sign Language, Hollow Suns, Heavyhex, Wild Red, and Bellweather will be playing the festival. LTC Fest will take place at the Canal Club in Richmond, Virginia on November 2.
