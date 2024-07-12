Episode #657 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em is missing on a secret mission (doing donuts in parking lots, selling timeshares, and hanging out with Cher and Billy Idol) so John plays some of the danciest punk tunes including Scowl, L.O.T.I.O.N., The Clash, and so many more. Listen to the episode below and get ready to groove!
