Dale Crover of The Melvins has released a new solo track. It's called "I Quit" and it's off the upcoming Glossolalia album out on Joyful Noise Recordings. You can check it out below. Dale is spending the summer touring with Redd Kross (he has been the band's drummer for a number of years). He is also opening those sets with an acoustic set and is dj-ing between the bands at most stops.