Militarie Gun have released a video for their new song “Thought You Were Waving”. The video was directed by Neta Ben Ezra. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally via Loma Vista Recordings. Militarie Gun released their EP Life Under The Sun earlier this year. Check out the video below.
