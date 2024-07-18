As you may know, most Misfits albums seem to go in and out of print at random intervals. (Samhain has been out of print for almsot 20 years, and early Danzig albums have been out of print on vinyl since the '90s). Well, Earth A.D. is back for the time being. The album is being re-released as part of the "RSD Essentials" series. The sound recordings are the same as the "normal issue" of the record, but the record is now on a purple/black color vinyl and the jacket has been slightly tweaked. That's out July 26.