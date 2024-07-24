Touche Amore to release new album, share “Nobody's” video, to tour US

Touché Amoré have announced that they have signed to Rise Records and will be releasing a new album on the label. The album is called Spiral In A Straight Line and will be out on October 11. The band has also released a video for their new song “Nobody’s” which was directed by Sean Stout. Touche Amore will be touring the US this fall with support from Soul Glo, Portrayal of Guilt, and Soft Blue Shimmer. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on July 26. The band released Lament in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Spiral In A Straight Line Tracklist

Nobody’s

Disasters

Hal Ashby

Force of Habit

Mezzanine

Altitude

This Routine

Finalist

Subversion (Brand New Love) [ft. Lou Barlow]

The Glue

Goodbye For Now (ft. Julien Baker)

DateCityVenue
9/26Louisville, KYLouder Than Life 2024
10/9Los Angeles, CARegent
10/11San Diego, CAThe Cashbah
10/12Fresno, CAStrummers
10/13Sacramento, CAAftershock
10/15Portland, ORHawthorne Theater
10/16Seattle, WACrocodile
10/17Boise, IDTreefort Music Hall
10/18Salt Lake City, UTThe Complex
10/19Englewood, COThe Gothic Theatre
10/21Minneapolis, MNFine Line
10/22Chicago, ILBottom Lounge
10/23Detroit, MITangent
10/25Columbia, SCNew Brookland Tavern
10/26Gainesville, FLVivid (The Fest)
10/27Gainesville, FLBo Diddley Plaza (The Fest)
10/28Atlanta, GAMasquerade (Hell)
10/29Durham, NCThe Fruit
10/31Brooklyn, NYWarsaw
11/1Washington, DCBlack Cat
11/2Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer
11/3Boston, MAParadise