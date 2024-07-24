Touche Amore to release new album, share “Nobody's” video, to tour US

Touché Amoré have announced that they have signed to Rise Records and will be releasing a new album on the label. The album is called Spiral In A Straight Line and will be out on October 11. The band has also released a video for their new song “Nobody’s” which was directed by Sean Stout. Touche Amore will be touring the US this fall with support from Soul Glo, Portrayal of Guilt, and Soft Blue Shimmer. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on July 26. The band released Lament in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.