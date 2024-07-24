Uniform: “Permanent Embrace”.

Uniform have released a video for their new song “Permanent Embrace”. The video was directed by Sean Stout. The song is off their upcoming album American Standard which will be out on August 23 via Sacred Bones. Uniform will be playing a handful of shows across the US and one in BC starting with their record release show in late August and will be touring Europe and the UK in October. The band released their collaborative album with Boris, Bright New Disease, in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Aug 30New York City, NYBowery BallroomRecord Release Show w/Poison Ruin and LEYA
Sep 03Landers, CAGiant Rock
Sep 04Los Angeles, CAZebulonw/World Peace
Sep 05San Francisco, CAThee Parksidew/World Peace
Sep 06Eugene, ORJohn Henry’sw/World Peace
Sep 07Seattle, WABlack Lodgew/World Peace
Sep 08Portland, ORMississippi Studiosw/World Peace
Sep 09Vancouver, BCThe Pearlw/World Peace
Sep 10Tacoma, WAElks Templew/World Peace
Oct 01Manchester, UKThe White Hotelw/Bad Breeding
Oct 02Newcastle, UKThe Lubber Fiendw/Bad Breeding
Oct 03London, UKRich Mixw/Bad Breeding
Oct 04Brussels, BEBotaniquew/Bad Breeding
Oct 05Haarlem, NLPatronaatw/Bad Breeding
Oct 06Utrecht, NLDe Hellingw/Bad Breeding
Oct 08Hamburg, DEHefenklangw/Bad Breeding
Oct 09Berlin, DEZukunftw/Bad Breeding
Oct 10Warsaw, PLHybrydyw/Bad Breeding and A Place To Bury Strangers
Oct 11Poznam, PL2Progiw/Bad Breeding and A Place To Bury Strangers
Oct 12Prague, CZUnderdogsw/Bad Breeding
Oct 13Wien, ATChelseaw/Bad Breeding
Oct 15Zagreb, HRMocvaraw/Bad Breeding
Oct 16Manchester, UKTPOw/Bad Breeding and The Body & Dis Fig
Oct 17Milano, ITARCI Bellezzaw/Bad Breeding and The Body & Dis Fig
Oct 18Fribourg, CHCafe XXew/Bad Breeding
Oct 19Paris, FRLa Javaw/Bad Breeding