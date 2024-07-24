Uniform have released a video for their new song “Permanent Embrace”. The video was directed by Sean Stout. The song is off their upcoming album American Standard which will be out on August 23 via Sacred Bones. Uniform will be playing a handful of shows across the US and one in BC starting with their record release show in late August and will be touring Europe and the UK in October. The band released their collaborative album with Boris, Bright New Disease, in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Aug 30
|New York City, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|Record Release Show w/Poison Ruin and LEYA
|Sep 03
|Landers, CA
|Giant Rock
|Sep 04
|Los Angeles, CA
|Zebulon
|w/World Peace
|Sep 05
|San Francisco, CA
|Thee Parkside
|w/World Peace
|Sep 06
|Eugene, OR
|John Henry’s
|w/World Peace
|Sep 07
|Seattle, WA
|Black Lodge
|w/World Peace
|Sep 08
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|w/World Peace
|Sep 09
|Vancouver, BC
|The Pearl
|w/World Peace
|Sep 10
|Tacoma, WA
|Elks Temple
|w/World Peace
|Oct 01
|Manchester, UK
|The White Hotel
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 02
|Newcastle, UK
|The Lubber Fiend
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 03
|London, UK
|Rich Mix
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 04
|Brussels, BE
|Botanique
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 05
|Haarlem, NL
|Patronaat
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 06
|Utrecht, NL
|De Helling
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 08
|Hamburg, DE
|Hefenklang
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 09
|Berlin, DE
|Zukunft
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 10
|Warsaw, PL
|Hybrydy
|w/Bad Breeding and A Place To Bury Strangers
|Oct 11
|Poznam, PL
|2Progi
|w/Bad Breeding and A Place To Bury Strangers
|Oct 12
|Prague, CZ
|Underdogs
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 13
|Wien, AT
|Chelsea
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 15
|Zagreb, HR
|Mocvara
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 16
|Manchester, UK
|TPO
|w/Bad Breeding and The Body & Dis Fig
|Oct 17
|Milano, IT
|ARCI Bellezza
|w/Bad Breeding and The Body & Dis Fig
|Oct 18
|Fribourg, CH
|Cafe XXe
|w/Bad Breeding
|Oct 19
|Paris, FR
|La Java
|w/Bad Breeding