Uniform have released a video for their new song “Permanent Embrace”. The video was directed by Sean Stout. The song is off their upcoming album American Standard which will be out on August 23 via Sacred Bones. Uniform will be playing a handful of shows across the US and one in BC starting with their record release show in late August and will be touring Europe and the UK in October. The band released their collaborative album with Boris, Bright New Disease, in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.