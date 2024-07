Videos 16 hours ago by Em Moore

Swedish punk rockers Kid, Feral have released a video for their song “Am I better than all of you?”. The song is off their umping EP Headlights which will be out later this year. Kid, Feral released their EP Meditations in Affinity (Confluence) in 2020 and their album Live and Let’s Die! in 2018. The band will be playing New Friends Fest in Toronto next week. Check out the video below.