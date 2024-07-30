Pat Collier, record producer and former bassist for The Vibrators, has passed away. He was 72 years old. The band took to Facebook on July 28, 2024 to announce his passing in a statement that reads,



We are sorry to inform that Pat Collier, a founding member of The Vibrators, has passed today. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. R.I.P. Pat!

Pat Collier founded The Vibrators with Ian “Knox” Carnochan, John Ellis, and John “Eddie” Edwards in the 70s. As a producer he worked with many bands including The Jesus and Mary Chain, X-Ray Spex, Robyn Hitchcock, Soft Boys, UK Subs, and Primal Scream. Robyn Hitchcock took to Twitter to pay tribute to him in a thread that reads in part,



I heard the sad news today that Pat Collier passed away last night. Pat produced the bulk of the Soft Boys Underwater Moonlight album and went on to co-produce and engineer much of my solo work, from Black Snake Diamond Rôle to Jewels For Sophia

We discovered our own version of joy recording with Pat. He worked with many UK hitmakers in the 1980s & 90s, moving from his funky, spore-infested lair of Alaska Studios (under the railway arches at Waterloo) to the airy, spacious Greenhouse premises near Old Street.

Pat was always level, considerate, and open to ideas, with a keen sense of what would work, & what wouldn’t. I hadn’t seen him for ages. We never fell out, but he drifted further east, to studios on the South-East London, whilst I headed west, to Nashville & the Isle of Wight. He was a good man, I’m glad I got to work with him back in those earlier days, and I’m grateful. RIP Mr Collier.