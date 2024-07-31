Oceanator has released a video for “Drift Away” which features NNAMDÏ on backing vocals. The video was filmed by Anders Nils and edited by Paul DeSilva. The song is off Oceanator’s upcoming album Everything is Love and Death which will be out on August 30 via Polyvinyl Records. Oceanator will be touring the US this fall and released Nothing’s Ever Fine in 2022. Check out the video below.