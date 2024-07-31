High on Fire to tour USA

High on Fire have a bunch of USA tour dates coming up (and two Canada dates and one Mexico show). The trek kicks off in late August and runs through the end of October with two shows in snowy Canada in September. After that, the band drops down to Mexico for one show. Negative Approach, Weedeater, and Exhumed open different shows.

DateCityVenue
August 31Louisville, KYMercury Ballroom (with Weedeater)
September 1Cookeville, TNMuddy Roots
September 3St. Louis, MOOff Broadway (with Negative Approach)
September 5Kansas City, MOrecordBar (with Negative Approach)
September 6Bloomington, ILThe Castle Theater (with Negative Approach)
September 7Chicago, ILSleeping Village (with Negative Approach)
September 8Chicago, ILSleeping Village (with Negative Approach)
September 9Chicago, IlSleeping Village (with Negative Approach)
September 10Columbus, OHThe King Of Clubs (with Negative Approach)
September 11Toronto, ONThe Axis Club
September 12Montreal, QCTheatre Fairmount
September 13New York CityDesertfest
October 2Denver, COThe Oriental Theater (with Weedeater)
October 4Dallas, TXThe Granada Theater (with Weedeater)
October 5Austin, TXMohawk (with Weedeater)
October 6Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall (with Weedeater)
October 8New Orleans, LATipatina's (with Weedeater)
October 9Tampa, FLThe Orpheum (with Weedeater)
October 10Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade(with Weedeater)
October 12Asheville, NCHalloWolfbat (with Weedeater)
October 26Seattle, WARat City Recon
October 27Portland, ORHawthorne Theater (with Exhumed)
October 29Berkeley, CAUC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall (with Exhumed)
October 31Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory (with Exhumed)
November 2Mexico City, CDMXHipnosis