High on Fire to tour USA

by John Gentile
High on Fire have a bunch of USA tour dates coming up (and two Canada dates and one Mexico show). The trek kicks off in late August and runs through the end of October with two shows in snowy Canada in September. After that, the band drops down to Mexico for one show. Negative Approach, Weedeater, and Exhumed open different shows.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|August 31
|Louisville, KY
|Mercury Ballroom (with Weedeater)
|September 1
|Cookeville, TN
|Muddy Roots
|September 3
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway (with Negative Approach)
|September 5
|Kansas City, MO
|recordBar (with Negative Approach)
|September 6
|Bloomington, IL
|The Castle Theater (with Negative Approach)
|September 7
|Chicago, IL
|Sleeping Village (with Negative Approach)
|September 8
|Chicago, IL
|Sleeping Village (with Negative Approach)
|September 9
|Chicago, Il
|Sleeping Village (with Negative Approach)
|September 10
|Columbus, OH
|The King Of Clubs (with Negative Approach)
|September 11
|Toronto, ON
|The Axis Club
|September 12
|Montreal, QC
|Theatre Fairmount
|September 13
|New York City
|Desertfest
|October 2
|Denver, CO
|The Oriental Theater (with Weedeater)
|October 4
|Dallas, TX
|The Granada Theater (with Weedeater)
|October 5
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk (with Weedeater)
|October 6
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall (with Weedeater)
|October 8
|New Orleans, LA
|Tipatina's (with Weedeater)
|October 9
|Tampa, FL
|The Orpheum (with Weedeater)
|October 10
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade(with Weedeater)
|October 12
|Asheville, NC
|HalloWolfbat (with Weedeater)
|October 26
|Seattle, WA
|Rat City Recon
|October 27
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theater (with Exhumed)
|October 29
|Berkeley, CA
|UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall (with Exhumed)
|October 31
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory (with Exhumed)
|November 2
|Mexico City, CDMX
|Hipnosis