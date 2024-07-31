Teens In Trouble / Teenage Halloween / Kerosene Heights (US)

Teens In Trouble
by Tours

Teens In Trouble have announced US tour dates for this fall. Teenage Halloween and Kerosene Heights will be joining them on all dates. Teens In Trouble will be playing a handful of US shows with Desert Mambas early in August and will be touring the US with The Dreaded Laramie and Bat Bay starting in late August. Teens In Trouble released their album What’s Mine earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 24The BarkTallahassee, FL
Oct 27Fest 22: How BazarGainesville, FL
Oct 28Lodge of SorrowsSavannah, GA
Oct 29529Atlanta, GA
Oct 30EulogyAsheville, NC
Oct 31The PinhookDurham, NC
Nov 01Snug HarborCharlotte, NC
Nov 02The Spot on KirkRoanoke, VA
Nov 03The CamelRichmond, VA