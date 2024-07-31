Teens In Trouble have announced US tour dates for this fall. Teenage Halloween and Kerosene Heights will be joining them on all dates. Teens In Trouble will be playing a handful of US shows with Desert Mambas early in August and will be touring the US with The Dreaded Laramie and Bat Bay starting in late August. Teens In Trouble released their album What’s Mine earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 24
|The Bark
|Tallahassee, FL
|Oct 27
|Fest 22: How Bazar
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 28
|Lodge of Sorrows
|Savannah, GA
|Oct 29
|529
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 30
|Eulogy
|Asheville, NC
|Oct 31
|The Pinhook
|Durham, NC
|Nov 01
|Snug Harbor
|Charlotte, NC
|Nov 02
|The Spot on Kirk
|Roanoke, VA
|Nov 03
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA