Tours 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Rozwell Kid have announced a handful of tour dates for the US. The Dreaded Laramie and Rodeo Boys will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on August 2. Rozwell Kid released their single Grand Canyon in 2023 and Dreamboats 2 with Sleeping Bag in 2020. The band's latest full-length album was 2017's Precious Art . Check out the dates below.