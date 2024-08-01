Philamoca and Punknews to host two days of unreleased '77-'81 punk footage Sept 29-30

Punknews is THRILLED to sponsor an event from the GoNightclubbing Archive. On September 29 and 30, Philadelphia's Philamoca will show a TON of classic punk, new wave, and no wave footage shot in NYC between 1977 and 1981. The footage includes performances, interviews, and skits from bands including Dead Kennedys, Iggy Pop, Dead Boys, Go Gos, Bad Brains, John Cale and a TON More. The videos were shot by Pat Ivers and Emily Armstrong and represents the largest collection of NYC punk shows anywhere. A lot of the footage is never before seen.

Night One will feature two 45 minute programs plus a Q&A moderated by WXPN’s Robert Drake: “Greatest Hits” features live performances from Dead Boys and Divine, Richard Hell and the Voidoids, Cramps, Bad Brains, and many more! “New Wave” features live performances from Go-Go’s, Pylon, The Plastics, Bush Tetras, and more!

Night One tickets available here!

Night Two will feature the two 45 minute programs and a Q&A moderated by Punknews.org's John Gentile: “Punk” features live performances from Iggy Pop, Dead Kennedys, Dead Boys, Johnny Thunders, and more! “No Wave” features live performances from Teenage Jesus and the Jerks, John Cale, James Chance and the Contortionists, DNA, and more!

Night two tickets are here!

See you at the show! Here's more info for ya!:

The Gonightclubbing Archive is an unparalleled collection of 82 bands videotaped during 112 performances, as well as 27 on-camera interviews, video art installations and thousands of photographs and pages of ephemera that chronicle the era. It is housed at New York University’s Fales Library/Downtown collection.

Pat Ivers and Emily Armstrong began documenting punk music together in 1977. Shooting in clubs from CBGBs to Irving Plaza to Mudd Club, they amassed a huge body of work and produced a cable program, “Nightclubbing”, the first weekly tv show to feature bands like The Cramps, Richard Hell and the Vodoids and the Dead Kennedys. In 1980, they created the Video Lounge at Danceteria, a video installation that became a permanent feature at the club and pioneered the concept of the video DJ. They have screened their work in museums, independent cinemas and universities, nationally and internationally. In 2010, New York University, Fales Library /Downtown Collection acquired and digitally restored their archive, where it is available for study and research by scholars and interested parties.