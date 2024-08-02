Episode #659 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John regales Em with stories from this year’s Summer Soiree - RAMONESMANIA. They also discuss some news including Fucked Up’s upcoming 24 hour livestream, the new song by Vicious Dreams, Matty Grace’s new solo track, Bad Brains re-release of I Against I, and if releasing a bunch of feedback from the Flux of Pink Indians' Strive to Survive album is historically significant. Listen to the episode below!
