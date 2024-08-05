Swami and The Bed of Nails: “Ketchup, Mustard and Relish”

Swami And The Bed Of Nails
by Videos

Swami and The Bed of Nails have released a video for their song “Ketchup, Mustard and Relish”. The video was directed and edited by David da Cuz. The song is off their debut album All of This Awaits You which was released last week. Swami and The Bed of Nails will be touring the US in October. Check out the video and the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 11Albany, CAIvy Room
Oct 12San Diego, CASoda Bar
Oct 15Los Angeles, CAEcho
Oct 18Baltimore, MDMetro
Oct 19Philadelphia, PAUnitarian Church
Oct 20Brooklyn, NYBaby’s All Right