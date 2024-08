Videos 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Swami and The Bed of Nails have released a video for their song “Ketchup, Mustard and Relish”. The video was directed and edited by David da Cuz. The song is off their debut album All of This Awaits You which was released last week. Swami and The Bed of Nails will be touring the US in October. Check out the video and the dates below.