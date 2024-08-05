Swami and The Bed of Nails have released a video for their song “Ketchup, Mustard and Relish”. The video was directed and edited by David da Cuz. The song is off their debut album All of This Awaits You which was released last week. Swami and The Bed of Nails will be touring the US in October. Check out the video and the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 11
|Albany, CA
|Ivy Room
|Oct 12
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|Oct 15
|Los Angeles, CA
|Echo
|Oct 18
|Baltimore, MD
|Metro
|Oct 19
|Philadelphia, PA
|Unitarian Church
|Oct 20
|Brooklyn, NY
|Baby’s All Right