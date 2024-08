Dale Crover of The Melvins wants to drum for your band. Redd Kross, one of the bands in which Crover drums, is wrapping up their massive tour this month. Late sumemr and early fall finds Melvins' Buzz Osborne on tour with Trevor Dunn as King Dunn. So, that leaves room for Crover to add even more onto your plate- Crover is available for remote session work in August and September. You can reach him at dalecroverdrums [ a t ] gmail.com.