Many Eyes announce debut album details, release “Harbinger”

by Em Moore
Many Eyes have announced details for their upcoming debut album. It is called The Light Age and will be out on September 6 via Perseverance Media Group. The band has also released a new song called “Harbinger”. Many Eyes will be opening for Sum 41 on their upcoming fall US dates of their final world tour and will be playing a handful of headlining and record release shows around the US in August and into the fall. The band released three singles in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
The Light Age Tracklist
1. Revelation
2. Future Proof
3. Mystic Cord
4. Third
5. Harbinger
6. Speechless
7. Servant
8. Amateurs
9. Enough
10. The Rainbow