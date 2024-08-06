Many Eyes announce debut album details, release “Harbinger”

Many Eyes have announced details for their upcoming debut album. It is called The Light Age and will be out on September 6 via Perseverance Media Group. The band has also released a new song called “Harbinger”. Many Eyes will be opening for Sum 41 on their upcoming fall US dates of their final world tour and will be playing a handful of headlining and record release shows around the US in August and into the fall. The band released three singles in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.