Regional Justice Center to release new album, share two new songs

by Em Moore
Regional Justice Center have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Freedom Sweet Freedom and will be out on September 20 via Closed Casket Activities. The band has also released two new songs called “Freedom” and “Take A Step Away”. Regional Justice Center released their album Crime and Punishment in 2021. Check out the songs and the tracklist below.
FREEDOM SWEET FREEDOM Tracklist
FREEDOM
DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION
MORAL DEATH SENTENCE
WEIGHT
REWIR
COMFORT OF ADDICTION
TAKE A STEP AWAY
PARIAH
PRYING EYES
CURSE
UNNCERVING
SWEET FREEDOM