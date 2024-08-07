Regional Justice Center to release new album, share two new songs

Regional Justice Center
Regional Justice Center have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Freedom Sweet Freedom and will be out on September 20 via Closed Casket Activities. The band has also released two new songs called “Freedom” and “Take A Step Away”. Regional Justice Center released their album Crime and Punishment in 2021. Check out the songs and the tracklist below.

FREEDOM SWEET FREEDOM Tracklist

FREEDOM

DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION

MORAL DEATH SENTENCE

WEIGHT

REWIR

COMFORT OF ADDICTION

TAKE A STEP AWAY

PARIAH

PRYING EYES

CURSE

UNNCERVING

SWEET FREEDOM