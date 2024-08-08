The Get Up Kids release remastered and demo versions of “Ten Minutes”

The Get Up Kids have released a video for the remastered version of their song “Ten Minutes”. The video was directed by Josh Brewanger. The band has also released a demo version of that song. Both the remastered version and the demo are off their upcoming 25th-anniversary reissue of Something To Write Home About which will be out digitally on August 23 and out physically on September 20 via Polyvinyl Records. The Get Up Kids will be touring the US and Canada starting later this month where they will be playing the album in full. The band released Problems in 2019. Check out the video and song below.