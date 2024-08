OFF! surprised released a Free LSD set today. The set includes the recently released Free LSD [Film] , the album (which now has four bonus tracks, including three unreleased tracks from the album session), and a book. that's out now via Fat Possum and is limited to 3,000 units.

To coincide with the release, the band also released a single from the set - "Oblivion." You can hear that below. As you are aware, OFF! recently played their final gigs.