Sure, a lot of the veterans have been on fire and having renaissances right now. But, the new kids are coming to just totally smash it up. So, as we do every year, we've rounded up some of our favorite new bands for you to check out. As always, this isn't "the definitive best new bands of 2024." It's just an incomplete list of new bands we think are cool. Check out the list below and, by all means, add your new favs!

Within the past seven days, one of our editors had someone say to him the following statement in one form or another: "Music isn't as good as it used to be!" Man… FUCK. YOU. Punk rock is just kicking it out at a nin-stop rate right now. Maybe it's due to technology. Maybe it's due to the political climate. Maybe it's due to Jolt cola being legal again, but 2024 has been BLAZING with cool new bands.

Leatherman

Melbourne, Australia

The Australian scene has been churning out some amazing music lately, especially in the last five years or so. One of the more “under the radar” EP’s to get released last year was the debut 7-inch from Leatherman called Telephone/Tryin’ 2 4get. The band features members of Clowns and Cable Ties, and based on these two songs, their sound is an impressive mixture of classic rock, early heavy metal, and punk. Both tunes are incredibly intricate and catchy. Don’t just take my word for it though. Even Henry Rollins gave the band a shout out on his radio show not too long ago. -Ricky Frankel

<a href="https://leathermanridesfree.bandcamp.com/album/telephone-tryin-2-4get">Telephone / Tryin' 2 4get by LEATHERMAN</a>

Blank Chrome

Philadelphia

Blank Chrome play fast, hard charging punk. It has tinges of Misfits, Adverts, and even a little Brian Eno. (Also, most bands with "Chrome" in the name rule. (i.e. CHROME… and, uh… Blank Chrome). It’s aggressive, galactic, and I feel like the members are from some dark space dungeon or something. Their debut tape was a great crack across the jaw and apparently they have something cooking in their cosmic cauldron… -John Gentile

<a href="https://blankchrome.bandcamp.com/album/demo">demo by blank chrome</a>

Bloodstains

Orange County, CA

Bloodstains made some serious rumblings in the SoCal punk scene with their EP, Anti-Social, which was released in November 2023. Only a few months later, the band put out their first full-length, Bloodstains, and now they are blowing up in popularity everywhere – and deservedly so. Bloodstains have a classic old school, SoCal hardcore sound with an updated edge. With clear influences from TSOL, Adolescents, and even early Descendents, this album sounds familiar, yet sounds so fresh and new at the same time. Bloodstains will easily be considered one of the major break-out albums of 2024. So if you haven’t yet, check it out ASAP. - Ricky Frankel

<a href="https://bloodstains714.bandcamp.com/album/bloodstains">Bloodstains by Bloodstains</a>

B00B

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia-based B00B rang in the new year with the release of their debut recording - a three song demo that, true to their DIY punk roots, was recorded live using drummer Rosie Richeson’s (who you might recognize as the lead vocalist for Night Witch) partner’s cell phone. The three tracks race by in a flurry of raw, frenetic hardcore punk full of attitude, fun (you can hear the band laughing at the end of “Squish”), and bite. The EP is the very definition of “Hot Girl Shit” and is the perfect soundtrack for skating, moshing, and flinging transphobes into the sun. I can’t stop thinking about B00B and once you give their DEM0 a listen, you won’t be able to either. - Em Moore

<a href="https://b00b.bandcamp.com/album/dem0">DEM0 by B00B</a>

Monk

Los Angeles, California

Monk came into being when Frank Bach, Daniel Romano, and Ian Romano asked themselves, “What would it sound like if a monk started a hardcore band?” and they’ve been kicking out Zen-inspired hardcore punk ever since. The band’s debut EP, Rock, opens with several deep and resonating chants of “Om” before diving into ripping hardcore vocals that delve into the importance of being mindful and the Buddhist philosophy of nothing, setting the tone for the twenty-two minutes to come. The tracks will make you want to mosh and mediate in equal parts especially on the Liam Cormier (of Cancer Bats)-featuring beatdown hardcore-influenced “Monk Stomp” which reflects on the endless nature of time and the camaraderie that exists between us on this plane as well as the next. The EP ends with a grounding guided meditation called “Everything Within You” that sees Frank reminding you to breathe as well as opening your eyes to “a plane of existence where you can access who you truly are”. Monk captures the balance between the energetic chaos of hardcore punk and the reflective awareness of Zen Buddhism perfectly, showing that we cannot have one without the other. Quiet your mind, breathe deep, and listen to Monk today. - Em Moore

<a href="https://monkla.bandcamp.com/album/rock">Rock by Monk</a>

Fight On Sight

Hamilton, Ontario

If you like hardcore punk then you should be listening to Fight On Sight. The Hamilton-based band are chaos personified and have the uncanny ability to transport you straight to the middle of a mosh pit with their deep bass tone, riffy guitars, and fierce vocals. The band have two releases out so far, their EP Find Out and their single Buried Alive / Suffering which were both released in 2023. The tracks find the band exploring mental health, discussing how to right past wrongs - including making a plan to haunt the dreams of their enemies, and telling you in no uncertain terms what to expect if you fuck with them with lyrics that are both introspective and simmering with rage. Fight On Sight have wasted no time cementing themselves as a band to watch out for and I can’t wait to see what they do next. - Em Moore

<a href="https://fightonsight.bandcamp.com/album/find-out">Find Out by Fight on Sight</a>

The Winks

St. Louis

The Winks are a relatively new power pop band from St. Louis. Those familiar with the contemporary pop punk bubble are familiar with the band’s lead singer / guitarist Dillon Dunnagan. He is the current bassist of Dan Vapid and the Cheats. The Winks have one EP to date entitled Green Eyes which encompasses the best qualities of a power pop band. Their songs contain strong intros, choruses, backing vocals and solos. This is total ear candy that would have fit perfect on 1990’s alternative radio. The Winks are a powerhouse in the live setting as well. -Jason Baygood

<a href="https://thewinksband.bandcamp.com/album/green-eyes">Green Eyes by The Winks</a>

Heavenly Blue

Michigan

Since Heavenly Blue formed in 2022 they have been pushing screamo to new heights. The seven-piece band mix the chaotic nature of punk rock with the heaviness of metal and the poetic lyrics of emo to create a sound so absorbing that you won’t be able to stop listening. Add to that the unparalleled vocal delivery of their dual vocalists and their extremely energetic live show and you’ve got a band to watch. The band released their debut full-length album in April and I have been listening to it non-stop. I can’t wait to see them live this summer and I advise you not to miss them when they come through your town. - Em Moore

<a href="https://heavenlyblueintl.bandcamp.com/album/we-have-the-answer">We Have The Answer by HEAVENLY BLUE INTL.</a>

Pink Soap

Philadelphia

Pink Soap is a band so new that they haven’t released any music and have only played one mini-set… and it’s already clear that they are rad. The band developed from the remnants of Vixen 77. They keep that band’s high power, punk heavy attack, but appear to be adding in a little post-punk, a little grunge, and a little character unique to them. When they did play their only show to date, they did a KILLER punkified version of an Atlanis Morrisette song. This band has got a lot of cool stuff up their sleeves. -John Gentile



Whoredrobe

Montreal, Quebec

Montreal-based Whoredrobe kick all kinds of ass. The four-piece have been combining their punk, grunge, metal, and riot grrrl influences together to create a unique, chaotic, and undeniably groovy sound since they formed in 2022. On both of their releases (2022’s standalone single “Get In My Van” and 2024’s Mirror Games EP) the band showcase their songwriting ability with lyrics full of humour and rage that finds them examining toxic relationships, tearing into misogynists, homophobes, transphobes, and bigots, ripping into systems of oppression, and discussing bodily autonomy. The band is incredibly cohesive and every member gets their chance to shine whether that be through superb guitar riffs, snarling vocals, excellent bass tone, great drum parts, or infectious group vocals that you’ll want to join along with (especially the chanting of “Fuck the fascists” and “Fuck the system” on “Riot Kissing”). There is no doubt that Whoredrobe have a bright future ahead of them. They also kicked ass at Pouzza Fest this year. - Em Moore

Cut Piece

Portland, Oregon

Cut Piece are one of the most exciting punk bands out there. The Portland-based band blends hardcore punk, garage punk, and melodic punk together with just a hint of post-punk to create a sound that is urgent and danceable (especially “Life Goes Dark”). The guitar is bright and sharp which contrasts perfectly with the frenetic heaviness of the drums and bass. The vocals are powerful and make use of both harsh and melodic elements as lead vocalist Laura delivers hard-hitting lyrics that celebrate the resilience of the LGTBQ+ community, highlight the importance of fighting against oppression, tear into bigots, and rail against apathy. The band also makes expert use of breakdowns and will have you opening up a pit wherever you are. Cut Piece have also just released their debut full-length album Your Own Good and if you thought their self-titled EP was good, just wait until you bless your ears with these eleven tracks. You will become a human tornado. - Em Moore

<a href="https://totalpunkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/your-own-good">Your Own Good by CUT PIECE</a>

Peopleviolence

Toronto and New York

Earlier this year members of Pseudo, Proper., and The Big Easy came together to form one of the most electrifying new bands of 2024. While the band may be based between Toronto and New York, there is no distance whatsoever in the way they play and their cohesion is on full display on their debut release The Crosses That I Carry. They expertly blend math rock, emo, melodic hardcore, and punk rock together to create two tracks (“Culture” and “Half and Half”) that are full of lush, driving, and intricate instrumentation and vocals that can go from soaring melodies to powerful punk urgency and back again in the blink of an eye. Add in huge anthemic “Whoas” (which are impossible not to sing along with), perfectly deployed distortion, and imagery-filled lyrics and you have some of the best songs that have been released so far this year. Their recently released single with Proper. and garbageface called “On The Spot” also kicks all kinds of ass. Not only are they incredible recorded, the band will absolutely blow you away when you see them bring these songs to life on stage. I am extremely excited to see what the future holds for Peopleviolence. - Em Moore

<a href="https://peopleviolence.bandcamp.com/album/the-crosses-that-i-carry">THE CROSSES THAT I CARRY by PEOPLEVIOLENCE</a>

MK Ultras

Cleveland

MK Ultras hail from Cleveland and sound like it. They borrow a little bit from the first wave punk tinged with industrial sound of bands like Dow Jones, and kick out rough, ragged, mean sounding punk rock. Their debut LP is on the way and it has songs about self-destructive weirdos and hating yourself and hating everyone else- just like all the best punk bands, -John Gentile

<a href="https://painterstapes.bandcamp.com/album/secret-tape">Secret Tape by MK Ultras</a>

Hasty

New York

Hasty is so new that they debuted… TODAY. Michelle of the Steinways, Danny Z of Marshmalliws, and thee hyper-champion Mikey Erg. You guessed it- this is high energy, punchy, power, pop-punk, perfection. Just listen to it. You won't stop.-John Gentile

<a href="https://hasty-band-nyc.bandcamp.com/album/e-p">e.p by Hasty</a>