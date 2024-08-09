Dave Sweetapple, of Witch, Eerie, and Sweet Apple, has passed away. He was 58 years old. No cause of death has been made public at this time. Along with playing in bands Dave Sweetapple also worked with Mag Wheel Records and Tee Pee Records. Damian Abraham of Fucked Up paid tribute to him in an Instagram post that reads in part,



RIP DAVE SWEETAPPLE The first time I met Dave was at the 2008 SXSW. I approached him and @jmascis at a show @fuckedup was playing and he immediately asked me is I knew about Sudden Impact and within minutes we were exchanging our favorite Schzoid songs and bonded for life. Dave’s impact on music was immense and too big to sum up with a single band, really. While he certainly played in some amazing bands, he also took photos for countless zines and records (Dag Nasty’s 85-86, to name one). He also co-ran the awesomely underrated Mag Wheel Records, in its early years; as well as doing behind the scenes work at Tee Pee Records. I can’t tell you how much it hurts to know I’ll never get to talk Maritimes punk and HC with him again. Sending love to the whole @dinosaurjr extended family. I love you all so much.

Roadburn Fest also paid tribute to Dave Sweetapple in an Instagram post which reads,



Dave Sweetapple left an indelible mark on the lives of many, many people and will be sorely missed. Not only was he a talented musician himself but he also nurtured creativity in others, as a mentor, facilitator, and guide. His companionable manner and effervescent mischievousness marked him out as a one-off. He was a confidante, a supreme storyteller, a collaborator, and - most of all - a friend to us. Thank you for the good times, Dave, we couldn’t forget you if we tried.

We send our condolences to Dave Sweetapple’s family, friends, and fans.