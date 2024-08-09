Cursive has released a video for their new song “Imposturing”. The video was directed by Tim Kasher. The song is off their upcoming album Devourer which will be out on September 13 via Run For Cover Records. Cursive will be touring the US starting in October. Check out the video below.
