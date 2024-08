9 hours ago by Em Moore

Sincere Engineer have released their cover of “I Hate Myself” by 88 Fingers Louie. The song originally appeared on 88 Fingers Louie’s 1997 album 88 Fingers Up Your Ass. The cover is off Hopeless Records’ upcoming covers comp Hopelessly Devoted to You: 30th Anniversary. Sincere Engineer released Cheap Grills in 2023. Check out the cover below.