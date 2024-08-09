In exactly one week Thotcrime will be releasing their excellent third album Connection Anxiety into the world. The band is at their heaviest and most danceable as they incorporate elements from rave music, pop, metal, punk, hip-hop (wait until you hear Beau’s rap on “Existent”), and samba into their signature flavour of cybergrind. The band reflects on major moves, celebrates letting their genuine selves shine, pays tribute to fallen friends, and underscores the importance of holding out hope for a better world with lyrics that really hit home. Whether you are singing along, dancing to the beat, moshing, or just absorbing the music, you’ll find that Connection Anxiety is one of the most cathartic and exuberant records of the year. Connection Anxiety will be out everywhere on August 16 via Prosthetic Records. Thotcrime will be touring the US with Anita Velveeta starting later this month and will be playing Dilly Dally Fest in Philadelphia in November.
Punknews editor Em Moore caught up with lead vocalist Hayley Elizabeth, producer Les Beaux Plastiques, and guitarist Melody Jane to talk about their new album, the evolution of their songwriting process, the importance of community, what gives them hope, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
This interview between Em Moore, Hayley Elizabeth, Les Beaux Plastiques, and Melody Jane took place over Zoom on July 29, 2024.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 14
|thotcrime.bandcamp.com
|The World Wide Web
|Connection Anxiety digital listening party
|Aug 16
|Bric-a-Brac Records and Collectables
|Chicago, IL
|Connection Anxiety in-person listening party
|Aug 24
|Howdy
|Kansas City, MO
|w/Anita Velveeta
|Aug 25
|Seventh Circle
|Denver, CO
|w/Anita Velveeta
|Aug 27
|Sliced Pizza
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/Anita Velveeta, Cime, Bottom Surgery, Diazepam
|Aug 29
|Knockout
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Anita Velveeta, Vantana Row, Diana Starshine, I’m Letting Unseen Forces Take The Wheel
|Aug 30
|Scribble
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Anita Velveeta, Lauren Bousfield
|Aug 31
|The Nile Coffee Shop
|Mesa, AZ
|w/Anita Velveeta, A Continent Named Coma, Live Longer Burn Everything, Miserable Ghost
|Sep 01
|The Minnow
|Albequerque, NM
|w/Anita Velveeta
|Sep 02
|Andy’s Bar
|Denton, TX
|w/Anita Velveeta, Godot, Postal, Dead Butterflies
|Sep 04
|LCY Media
|Birmingham, AL
|w/Anita Velveeta
|Sep 05
|Healer
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/Anita Velveeta, Chickadee, Chromarama, Desensitize
|Sep 06
|Pillar Forum
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Anita Velveeta
|Sep 07
|SubTerranean (Downstairs)
|Chicago, IL
|w/Anita Velveeta
|Sep 07
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Dilly Dally Fest