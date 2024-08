Videos 5 hours ago by Em Moore

Missouri Executive Order 44 have released a video for their new song “Let’s Jump a Cowboy Together!”. The video was directed and edited by Morgan Reed Greenwood and Pol York served as assistant director. The song is off their upcoming album Salt Sermon which will be out on August 16 via Learning Curve and The Ghost is Clear Records. Missouri Executive Order 44 released their EP Seventeen Dead in Caldwell County in 2023. Check out the video below.