Sadly, Chon Travis of Love Equals Death has passed away. No cause was given, but the band did issue a statement: "It’s with heavy hearts we tell the world this news: Yesterday at around 5pm, England time, we were getting ready to leave our hotel for our show in Stafford. We hadn’t heard from Chon in about an hour or so. He wasn’t answering his phone and we knocked on his door for 10 minutes before the hotel staff let us in. When we opened the door we found him on his bed with his guitar and unresponsive. We administered CPR for about 15 minutes before paramedics arrived. They continued to attempt to revive him. After another 45 minutes or so they let us know that Chon had passed. He did not use drugs and was in very good spirits for this entire tour. We are obviously in a complete state of shock and trying to figure things out right now. We will have more to say in coming days but right now we are asking for privacy as we process this and try to navigate our way back home. Please keep Chon’s family in your prayers.“