ameokama releases video for debut single

ameokama, the solo project of Aki McCullough of Dreamwell, A Constant Knowledge of Death, Necroplanet, and Nu House Studios, has released her debut single “i am driving a car with a cute girl and pretending that the world isn't ending”. The video was shot by Mara Knöecklein and directed and edited by Aki. The song was mixed, mastered, and produced by Aki at Nu House Studios and is available digitally along with an alternate version of the song called “i am flying a plane with a cute alien and pretending that the world is beginning”. ameokama released a cover of "Whitetail" by Low as part of Nu House Studios' comp Trans Rights II: WE ARE NO LONGER ASKING earlier this year. Check out the video below.