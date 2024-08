, Posted by 32 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Yellowcard, Meet me @ the altar, and some other bands are on a new Disney tribute record. A whole new sound, which is being release din conjucntion with disney, finds a bunch of pop-punk bands covering songs from Disney movies. That's out September 6. You can see the track list below.