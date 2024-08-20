Hans Gruber and the Die Hards: “You're Being Watched”

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have released a video for their new song “You’re Being Watched”. The song is off their album With A Vengeance which was released in 2022. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards will be touring the US in September. Check out the video and updated tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
9/7Dallas, TXThree Links
9/8Bentonville, ARMeteor Guitar Gallery
9/9Belleville, ILThe Nunnery
9/10Nashville, TNCobra Bar
9/12Hampton, VAThe Vanguard
9/13-9/14Hampton, VAFind us in the pit at Supernova International Ska Festival
9/15Hampton, VACatch Rosey playing with Rude Girl Revue at Supernova
9/16Charlotte, NCThe Milestone Club
9/17Savannah, GAEl Rocko Lounge
9/18Atlanta, GAThe Earl
9/19Tampa, FLThe Orpheum
9/20Orlando, FLWill’s Pub
9/21Jacksonville, FLRain Dogs
9/22New Orleans, LASantos Bar