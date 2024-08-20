Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have released a video for their new song “You’re Being Watched”. The song is off their album With A Vengeance which was released in 2022. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards will be touring the US in September. Check out the video and updated tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|9/7
|Dallas, TX
|Three Links
|9/8
|Bentonville, AR
|Meteor Guitar Gallery
|9/9
|Belleville, IL
|The Nunnery
|9/10
|Nashville, TN
|Cobra Bar
|9/12
|Hampton, VA
|The Vanguard
|9/13-9/14
|Hampton, VA
|Find us in the pit at Supernova International Ska Festival
|9/15
|Hampton, VA
|Catch Rosey playing with Rude Girl Revue at Supernova
|9/16
|Charlotte, NC
|The Milestone Club
|9/17
|Savannah, GA
|El Rocko Lounge
|9/18
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl
|9/19
|Tampa, FL
|The Orpheum
|9/20
|Orlando, FL
|Will’s Pub
|9/21
|Jacksonville, FL
|Rain Dogs
|9/22
|New Orleans, LA
|Santos Bar