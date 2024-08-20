Shari Page, formerly known as Roon and former drummer for THICK, has released a video for “Sometimes”. The video was directed and edited by Sean Leviashvili. The song is available digitally now. Shari Page released her debut single “Next Best Thing” in 2023. Check out the video below.
